Oxford study reveals how PM Modi's PRAGATI turned around 8 stalled projects across India

A recent University of Oxford study, "From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress," highlights how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PRAGATI platform has revolutionized project execution in India. Launched in 2015, PRAGATI, short for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, has facilitated the resolution of bureaucratic challenges, accelerating the completion of key infrastructure projects.

By June 2023, over 340 projects worth ₹17.05 lakh crore ($205 billion) had been reviewed under PRAGATI. Projects spanning rail, road, power, and aviation sectors have seen significant progress, with real-time data, drone feeds, and video conferencing streamlining processes. The study credits Modi’s hands-on leadership for driving urgency and accountability, stating, “This scrutiny lends weight and urgency to infrastructure initiatives, helping rally resources and expedite decision-making.”

Eight transformative projects under PRAGATI

Bogibeel Rail and Road Bridge, Assam

Originally sanctioned in 1998, this ₹5,920 crore project had been delayed for over two decades. A PRAGATI review in 2015 resolved bottlenecks, leading to its inauguration in December 2018.

Jammu Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link, J&K

Approved in 1995, this project saw a paradigm shift post-PRAGATI intervention in 2015. With 38 tunnels and 931 bridges, it’s set for completion by 2025, connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Karnataka

Phase 1 was operationalized in 2017 after overcoming massive land acquisition challenges. PRAGATI’s intervention accelerated progress for subsequent phases, with Phase 2 expected by 2026.

Haridaspur-Paradeep Rail Line, Odisha

Delayed for over a decade, this 82-km project was expedited post-2018 PRAGATI reviews. It now cuts travel time between mining hubs and Paradeep Port by half.

Dahisar-Surat Highway, Maharashtra-Gujarat

This 239-km highway expansion faced land acquisition hurdles until a 2014 PRAGATI review resolved final-mile issues, enabling its timely completion.

Varanasi-Aurangabad Highway, UP-Bihar

Stuck for years due to land acquisition challenges, this road widening project saw significant progress post-2016 PRAGATI reviews and is nearing completion.

North Karanpura Thermal Power Plant, Jharkhand

Approved in 2014, this 1,980 MW power plant faced delays until PRAGATI expedited lease agreements and water resource approvals. It is slated for operation in 2024.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, Maharashtra

Plagued by land acquisition delays since 2007, PRAGATI’s intervention in 2015 resolved disputes, and construction is set for completion by December 2024.

PRAGATI, the report said, has not only fast-tracked stalled projects but also promoted sustainable practices by integrating green technologies and facilitating environmental clearances. As the Oxford study notes, “By embracing digital tools and fostering collaboration, India has charted a path that other emerging economies can emulate.”