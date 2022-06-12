Pakistan, China reaffirm 'strategic partnership in the challenging times'

Pakistan and China have stepped up their defence cooperation by reaffirming on Sunday their "strategic partnership in the challenging times" as Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, accompanied by top defence officials, held talks with the Chinese team led by Vice Chairman Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia.

The tri-service military delegation of Pakistan visited China from June 9 to 12 where it held wide ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments, according to a statement by Pakistan Army.

The Apex Meeting was held on June 12 wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Gen Bajwa, while the Chinese side was led by General Zhang.

"Both sides discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries, according to the statement.

"Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest. Both sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counterterrorism cooperation at tri service level," it added.

The visit was part of Pak-China Joint Military Cooperation Committee (PCJMCC) its apex committee is the highest military cooperation body. The committee has two sub committees that include Joint Cooperation Military Affairs (JCMA) and Joint Cooperation Military Equipment & Training (JCMET).

Relations between the two countries have grown steadily in all fields despite concerns by the west regarding China's growing influence in the region.

Pakistan relies on China for military equipment and recently Beijing provided J-10 fighter jets to counterbalance the strategic edge India gained after buying Rafale jets from France.

Their multifaceted cooperation has gained more importance in the context of fast changing regional situations.