PFI raids: NIA, ED searches multiple locations; 100 members arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have raided multiple locations across states, related to the Popular Front of India. The searches have been carried out in 10 states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. Over 100 PFI members and people connected with them have been arrested.

The searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. It is believed to be the largest ever investigation till date.

More than 200 NIA officers and members of the rain team carried out the searches. The house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, has also been raided, as well as other PFI officers. Meanwhile, PFI workers have staged a protest outside Salam’s house in Malappuram. Karnataka Police detained PFI and SDPI workers who were protesting against the raids in Mangaluru.

Karnataka Police detained PFI and SDPI workers protesting against NIA raid in Mangaluru https://t.co/UB1PMTkP82 pic.twitter.com/70Fy4BQZOc — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

In Kerala, raids were conducted across 50 locations, as well as the residence of the leader. "The latest example of atrocities is the midnight raid by central agencies NIA and ED in the houses of popular front leaders in the state. The raids are taking place at the houses of national, state and local level leaders. The state committee office is also being raided. Strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," said A Abdul Sattar, State General Secretary, PFI.

Various locations in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli and Tenkasi, with connections to PFI and SDPI have been raided. NIA also questioned PFI’s Cuddalore district head Pyaz Admed, and Madurai district secretary Yasser Arafat.

NIA has registered a dozen cases related to PFI, and raided more than 100 places in the recent days.

