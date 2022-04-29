PM Modi addresses inaugural session of Semicon India Conference in B’luru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the Semiconductor India Conference 2022 being held in India’s silicon valley-- Bengaluru. During his address, the Prime Minister listed six reasons as to why India is an attractive destination for the emerging semiconductor sector.

These included building digital infrastructure to connect 1.3 billion citizens; paving way to lead next technology revolution like 5G, clean energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) among others; robust economic growth; reforms in ease of doing business; heavy investments in skilling and training of young Indians; and measures taken to transform manufacturing sector.

He further said, “Today, we are skilling young Indians for the needs of 21st century. We have an exceptional semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of world’s engineers.”

The Prime Minister also talked at length about unified payments interface or UPI. He said it is “the world’s most efficient payment infrastructure” and that the government is utilising it across sectors of governance like health, welfare, inclusion and empowerment. He also talked at length about India’s robust economic growth and startup ecosystem.

The PM noted, “India is headed for robust economic growth. We have the world’s fastest growing startup ecosystem. New unicorns are being created every few weeks.” He said that India ,as a country, has an appetite for risk taking and has shown that “we mean business.”