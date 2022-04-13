PM Modi backs creator on Twitter for explaining UPI, digital payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has talked about unified payments interface (UPI) and digital payments quite often. He shared a 56-second-long video by India in Pixels -- a popular Twitter handle which explains stories about India but via numbers -- and said that he backed them for using the sound of transacted money to convey the point.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “I’ve spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you’ve used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point. Very interesting, impressive and obviously informative!”

India in Pixels retweeted the Prime Minister’s comment and said UPI is truly a revolution that is being noted globally. India in Pixels tweeted, “Missed a heartbeat seeing this! Thank you so much Narendra Modi sir for appreciating my idea- UPI is truly a revolution that the whole world is taking notice of. This pat on my back will keep me going for years, thank you so much!”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the parliament in March that India achieved total 8,193 crore digital payment transactions till March 20 with BHIM-UPI being the most preferred medium. BHIM-UPI reported a record 452.75 crore digital payment transactions valued at Rs 8.27 lakh crore till February 28.

According to Penn State College of Arts and Architecture, data sonification is defined as “the use of non-speech audio to represent information; you take data of some kind and create sound with it. The information is translated into pitch, volume, stereo position, brightness, etc.”

