PM Modi, Boris Johnson to hold high-level talks today; here’s what’s on agenda 

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson will hold high-level talks on defence, diplomacy and trade, according to the UK Government’s release. They will discuss next-generation defence and security collaboration across the five domains – land, sea, air, space and cyber amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The release furthermore mentioned, “This includes support for new Indian-designed and built fighter jets, offering the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft. The UK will also seek to support India’s requirements for new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.”

The UK will also issue an Open General Export License (OGEL) to India in a bid to reduce bureaucracy and shorten delivery times for defence procurement. This is also the first OGEL issued by the UK in the Indo-Pacific region, the release noted.

The UK and India are launching a virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation Hub with focus on providing affordable green hydrogen, garnering new funding for the Green Grids Initiative which was announced at COP26 and collaboration on joint work on the electrification of public transport across India.

Both the governments have committed up to 75 million pounds to roll out adaptable clean tech innovations from India to Indo-Pacific and Africa. India and the UK will also work together on international development and girls' education.

Prior to their discussions, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Wonderful to see you, my friends PM Boris Johnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today.” He was replying to Johnson’s tweet.

Johnson had tweeted, “Looking forward to meeting with my friend Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world facdes growing threats from autocratic states.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. The British Prime Minister was welcomed by a guard of honour from the three defence forces at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Johnson said, “Thank you for the fantastic welcome that you’ve given us. This is, I think, a very auspicious moment in a relationship and friendship between two democracies—world’s largest democracy India [and] the UK one of the world’s longest democracies. I don’t think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now.”

