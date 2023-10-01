scorecardresearch
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in poll-bound Telangana. Check details here

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in poll-bound Telangana. Check details here

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of road projects that are a part of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

PM Modi also announced a road project aimed at the four-laning of the 59 km-long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB PM Modi also announced a road project aimed at the four-laning of the 59 km-long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB
SUMMARY
  • PM Modi inaugurated several development projects in Telangana
  • These projects include a 108 km long four-lane Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G
  • Modi also dedicated to the nation a 37 km-long railway line between Jaklair and Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated several developmental projects worth over Rs 13,500 crore in poll-bound Telangana. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of road projects that are a part of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor. These projects include a 108 km long four-lane Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and a 90 km four-lane Greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.  

These two projects have been developed at a cost of around Rs 6,400 crore. The 108 km long four-lane Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G will reduce the travelling distance between Warangal and Khammam by around 14 km. The 90 km four-lane Greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G, on the other hand, is aimed at reducing the travelling distance between Khammam and Vijayawada by around 27 km.  

PM Modi also announced a road project aimed at the four-laning of the 59 km-long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB to provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh. The project has been made at a budgetary outlay of around Rs 2,460 crore. The four-laning project is a part of the Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam corridor being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.  

Modi also dedicated to the nation a 37 km-long railway line between Jaklair and Krishna. Built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, the railway line aims to provide better connectivity to the Narayanpet district. PM Modi also flagged off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing.  

The Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train connects Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur in Karnataka. The train service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several areas in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts.  

Not only rail and road projects, PM Modi also inaugurated the Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG pipeline project made at a cost of around Rs 2,170 crore. The pipeline provides a safe, cost-efficient and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region. He also laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) 425 km-long multi-product petroleum pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad. The pipeline will be built at a cost of about Rs 1,940 crore.  

Besides this, he also inaugurated five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad. These buildings are School of Economics, School of Mathematics & Statistics, School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex-III, and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication.  

Published on: Oct 01, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
