Maruti Suzuki crosses 1 million half-yearly sales mark for first time; sales rise 3.9% in September

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sold a total of 1,81,343 units in September 2023, a 3.9 per cent on-year rise from 1,76,306 units sold in the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 1,58,832 units in September this year, a 2.5 per cent rise from 1,54,903 units in the same period last year.

MSI’s vehicle exports stood at 22,511 units in the same period compared to 21,403 units exported in September 2022. During the April-September 2023 period, Maruti Suzuki sold 10,50,085 units. With this, MSI has surpassed the half-yearly sales mark of 1 million units for the first time, as per a company filing.

During April-September this year, domestic sales stood at 8,88,603 units versus 8,14,509 units in the same period last year. Exports during April-September 2023 came at 1,32,542 versus 1,32,632 units in the corresponding period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Swift were among the top-selling models among the mini and compact-segment Maruti cars in September 2023. Both Alto and S-Presso logged total sales of 10,351 units in September 2023, down from 29,574 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle segment comprises Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Maruti Suzuki XL6 sold a total of 59,271 units. Maruti Suzuki Eeco sold a total of 11,147 units in the same period.

MSI’s compact cars portfolio comprises the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Tour S, and Maruti Suzuki WagonR sold a total of 68,552 units in last month. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sold a total of 1,491 units in the same period. The automaker’s Super Carry LCV sold a total of 2,294 units in September this year.

During April-September 2023, the automaker's mini and compact segment offerings logged sales of 72,550 units and 4,18,930 units respectively. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz logged sales of 7,441 units during the same period. The carmaker's utility vehicles segment reported sales of 3,06,467 units in the same period. Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Super Carry logged sales of 67,719 units and 15,496 units respectively in the same period.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results, share movement

In Q1 2023, Maruti Suzuki saw over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit. The automaker's consolidated stood at Rs 2,525 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2023 versus Rs 1,036 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue from operations went up to Rs 32,338 crore in the April-June quarter compared to Rs 26,512 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, MSI’s shares traded at 10,601.70 apiece on the BSE and at 10,586.70 apiece on the NSE as of market closing on September 29.

