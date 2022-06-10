PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,050 cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 3,050 crore. These include inauguration of 7 projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects and bhumi pujan for 14 projects aimed at improving water supply in the region, boosting connectivity and enhancing ease of living.

PM Modi said water supply projects worth Rs 961 crore will usher in ease of living in areas like Surat, Navsari, Tapi and Valsad in Southern Gujarat, as per the PMO release. He also performed bhumi pujan for Medical College in Navsari, to be built at a cost outlay of Rs 542 crore, which will provide affordable and quality medical care to the people living in the region.

he also inaugurated Madhuban dam-based Astol regional water supply project, built at the cost of around Rs 586 crore and ‘Nal se Jal’ projects worth Rs 163 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of eight water supply projects worth Rs 549 crore, road connecting Khergam and Pipalkhed to be constructed at a cost of Rs 33 crore, four-lane road between Navsari and Bardoli via Supa at around Rs 27 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for construction of Zila Panchayat Bhawan and providing a roller crash barrier in Dang at Rs 28 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively.

He also took this opportunity to attack previous governments and said, “Today’s projects with more than 3 thousand crore rupees are in stark contrast from earlier days when even something as small as inauguration of a water tank used to hog headlines.”

The Prime Minister further said, “We treat being in government as an opportunity to serve.” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state ministers and people’s representatives were present at the occasion.