PM Modi launches ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme on Monday. The prime minister also released PM-KISAN funds worth Rs 16,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer, as well as inaugurated the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute yesterday. An e-magazine on fertilisers, called Indian Edge was launched by the prime minister, while 600 Pradan Mantri Sammridhi Kendra were inaugurated.

What is the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme?

The ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme or the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana was launched during the event. Under this scheme, the all type of fertilisers, whether it is DAP, NPK or urea will be sold under the brand name of ‘Bharat’. This will standardise fertiliser brands across the nation irrespective of the company that manufactures it, said Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Prime Minister said that the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme will ensure affordable quality fertiliser of Bharat brand to the farmers.

PM Modi said that with the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme, the farmer will get rid of all kinds of confusion about the quality of the fertilisers and its availability. “Now the urea sold in the country will be of the same name, same brand and same quality and this brand is Bharat! Now urea will be available only under ‘Bharat’ brand name in the entire country,” sai PM Modi.

He further added that this scheme will result in reduction of the cost of fertilisers and increase their availability.

Farmers are confused and in illusion about fertiliser brands and are not getting the quality soil nutrients as retailers are pushing certain brands in hopes of higher commission and because companies run certain advertisements for particular products.

The scheme will solve all such problems, he said.

Competition among companies that push their brands will get reduced with this single branding, which will ensure sufficient supply of fertilisers across the country, added PM Modi.

600 PM-KSKs

During the event the prime minister also inaugurated 600 'PM-Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) which are expected to act as one- stop-shop providing multiple services to farmers.



PM-KSK will supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and farm implements, along with providing testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers, besides information about government schemes. PM Modi said about 3.25 lakh fertiliser retail shops will be converted into PM-KSKs across the country.

