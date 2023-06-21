PM Modi meets experts from healthcare sector, think tank space, and academia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the US, met with experts from various sectors, including the academics, think tank, and healthcare spaces. He also met several eminent personalities, including Ray Dalio, Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Robert Thurman and Paul Romer.

PM Modi discussed different aspects of policy making and emerging trends, and emphasised on the positive changes in India during his interaction with the think-tank experts. The healthcare experts discussed ways to augment healthcare capacities in India, while the academics experts discussed how to further strengthen the education sector in the country.

In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy. pic.twitter.com/SZFvsxYvIZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

The prime minister met a group of US academics from diverse fields such as agriculture, marketing, engineering, technology and health. He met crop scientist Dr. Robert J Jones, the Chancellor of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University, Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego, Dr. Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo & Co-Chair of the Association of American Universities Task Force on Expanding US-India Universities Partnerships, Professor Jagmohan Raju, Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Madhav V. Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Professor Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science, Ohio State University, and Dr. Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Center for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University.

Met a group of people associated with key think tanks. We talked about different aspects of policy making and the emerging global trends. Emphasised on the positive changes in India and how they are being powered by our youth. pic.twitter.com/bycaiImz2n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Various think tank experts who participated in the interaction with PM Modi include Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Daniel Russel, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, Dr. Max Abrahms, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University, Jeff M. Smith, Director, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation, Elbridge Colby, Co-founder of ‘The Marathon Initiative’, based in Washington DC, and Guru Sowle, Founder-member, Director (Indo-US Affairs), Indus International Research Foundation, Texas.

Had an informative discussion with a group of healthcare experts. They shared their rich perspectives on ways to augment healthcare capacities in India. I told them about the work we have done in integrating latest technology in the sector and our efforts like TB elimination. pic.twitter.com/vvRdyzGkAP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

He also met experts from the healthcare sector – Dr. Peter Hotez, Founding Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Dr. Sunil A. David, CEO of ViroVax based in Texas, engaged in research of vaccines, Dr. Stephen Klasko, Advisor to General Catalyst, Dr. Lawton R. Burns, Professor of Healthcare Management, and Professor of Management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Vivian S. Lee, Teaches at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, and Dr. Peter Agre, Physician, Nobel laureate and molecular biologist, at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will lead a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga. Modi is on a state visit to the US, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Also read: PM Modi meets Elon Musk, Ray Dalio, Neil deGrasse Tyson in the US

Also read: Exclusive: Elon Musk confirms Tesla will come to India soon, plans to visit next year