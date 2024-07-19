PM Modi meets US defence company Lockheed Martin’s CEO; discusses ties between the nations

Jim Taiclet, CEO of defence and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The defence company said that they are committed to strengthening the defence and industrial ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister's Office said that they welcome Lockheed’s commitment towards realising the vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World.'

Related Articles

“CEO Jim Taiclet joined Hon’ble @narendramodi. As a trusted partner of over three decades, we recognize the promising talent and capabilities of the local industry and remain committed to strengthening the defense and industrial ties between our two nation,” the company said on social media.

CEO of @LockheedMartin, Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister @narendramodi. Lockheed Martin is a key partner in India-US Aerospace and Defence Industrial cooperation. We welcome it's commitment towards realising the vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World.' https://t.co/15PuZ7a8JG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 19, 2024

The Pentagon, earlier this year, had said that the partnership between India and the US continues to grow and deepen. Pentagon's Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh had said that officials from both side had travelled to the other country to discuss the deepening of cooperation and ties between the militaries. “You've certainly seen a growing and deepening partnership and our militaries engaged in exercises," Sabrina Singh told reporters at a news conference.

In 2023, the US and India launched INDUS-X and completed a roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation to enhance bilateral defence industrial cooperation and innovation.

Meanwhile, the government also announced a list of 346 military hardware that will only be procured from state-run domestic manufacturers after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered time-line. The defence ministry said over 12,300 items have already been indigenised in the last three years as part of efforts to boost domestic defence industries.