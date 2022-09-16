PM Modi to meet Putin, Jinping on the sidelines of SCO summit 2022 in Samarkand; details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. The meeting with Putin assumes significance as it will be the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alapov told news agency ANI, “We have already announced that there will be a number of meetings in Samarkand, including with PM Modi.” This is also Jinping’s first international visit since late 2019.

It is also the first time that PM Modi and Jinping will meet face to face. The 22nd SCO summit comes days after the Indian and Chinese forces disengaged from Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh. Besides this, he will also have a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan is the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2022 and India will assume the rotational annual presidency after the Samarkand Summit. SCO comprises eight member countries (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four observer states (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia) and six dialogue partners (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).

With India and Pakistan becoming SCO members in 2017 and Tehran becoming a full member in 2021, it became one of the largest multinational organisations. The SCO accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the global GDP and 40 per cent of the world’s population.

(With agency inputs)

