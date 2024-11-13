PM's Internship Scheme Sees 10-Fold Registration Uptick, Only 1.5 Lakh Verified Applicants

Announced in the Union Budget 2024-2025, the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme has garnered significant interest, with over 5 lakh applications and more than 1.5 lakh verified participants until now, according to official sources.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which is overseeing the initiative, has extended the application deadline to November 15, 2024, from its initially set date of October end.

“The registrations on our website have seen a 10-fold increase, but after verification, about 1.5 lakh participants meet the eligibility criteria—exceeding our initial targets,” an official shared, speaking anonymously.

When asked about the disparity between the high number of registrations and the verified applications, officials explained that a substantial number of individuals—reaching into double-digit lakhs—registered on the website regardless of eligibility criteria. Only those meeting the requirements are able to complete an Aadhaar-based profile, resulting in the verified count of 1.5 lakh. Many applicants began the profile creation process but did not complete it, and the department is raising awareness to encourage them to finish before the deadline.

“Our system has sufficient validations, and there is no technical glitch,” the official added.

In its pilot phase, the scheme is expected to cost around ₹800 crore and aims to offer internships to 1.25 lakh candidates by the end of this fiscal year. Officials noted that post-festive season awareness in schools and colleges has contributed to a recent rise in registrations.

The scheme targets youth aged 21 to 24, who will gain hands-on experience through year-long internships. Partner companies, selected based on their CSR contributions over the last three years, will provide these opportunities, with participation remaining voluntary. Internships are set to begin on December 2, with at least half of the training period focused on real job environments, rather than classrooms.

Additional companies, banks, and financial institutions may also participate in the scheme with ministry approval, which will prioritize sectors and regions that are underrepresented by the top 500 companies.