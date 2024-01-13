Punjab delivered free power to 90% of domestic consumers, says state power minister Harbhajan Singh

Punjab has provided free electricity to 90% of its domestic consumers in 2023, revealed Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. This initiative entailed supplying 600 units of free electricity on a bimonthly basis, which breaks down to 300 units every month. The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) is the entity responsible for the supply of this electricity.

The state's power infrastructure received a substantial boost with the sanctioning of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme at Rs. 3,873 crore, aimed at enhancing distribution infrastructure.

Additionally, the state government signed Power Purchase Agreements for solar power projects totaling 1,200 MW at competitive rates, further diversifying its energy portfolio.

Punjab also achieved its highest-ever power demand and record energy demand in 2023, with the peak power demand reaching 15,293 MW on June 23, 2023, surpassing the previous year's peak. PSPCL reported a profit of Rs 564.75 crore for the period from April 1 to September 30, 2023, partly due to the successful operation of the Pachhwara Central Coal Mine, which reduced reliance on expensive imported coal.

Furthermore, the state's agricultural tubewells have been electrified at no cost, and the government thermal plants have generated 20 per cent more power compared to the previous year. PSPCL was recognized as the "top performing company" among power distribution companies by the Union Power Ministry's Performance, Achievement, and Business (PAT) program for its energy conservation measures.

In terms of human resources and welfare, the Power Department made 4,446 recruitments, and a new Accident Compensation Policy was implemented, providing financial security to employees and contractual workers in case of accidents. An innovative One Time Settlement scheme was also introduced to assist defaulting consumers in clearing their dues.

Also Read: Wipro just going by the rules, clarifies Thierry Delaporte on job lawsuits