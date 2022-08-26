Rajasthan attracts investments worth Rs 70,000 cr in investors meet and MoU signing ceremony in Delhi

The Rajasthan government organised an investor meet and MoU signing ceremony in Delhi on Wednesday, in the run up to the government's Investment Summit- “Invest Rajasthan 2022” that will take place on October 7-8 in Jaipur. The investor meet and MoU signing ceremony witnessed the presence of stalwarts of industry, along with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot; Minister of Industries and Commerce Rajasthan, Shakuntla Rawat; Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, Usha Sharma; Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Veenu Gupta.

In the ceremony, MoUs over Rs 70,000 crore was signed by the Rajasthan government creating a total of 11846 direct employment opportunities. The investments are majorly envisaged in various districts across the state, including Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur, etc.

Talking about the impact of these investment on Rajasthan, Industry and Commerce Minister Shakuntla Rawat, speaking exclusively to Business Today, said, “MoUs worth Rs 70,000 crore is signed today, we are providing one of the best incentives and facilities to investors in Rajasthan, we will provide all the investors the subsidies and relaxation on stamp duty, this will provide direct employment to over 11000 people in Rajasthan,” she said.

While speaking at the event, Additional Chief Secretary Veenu Gupta addressed investors and said, “Rajasthan has made huge strides as far mobilizing investment and reforms for ease of doing business are concerned, we have 3nd largest road network in Rajasthan, 2nd largest rail network in Rajasthan, 7 air ports. Also, 39 per cent of Dedicated Freight Corridor is passing through Rajasthan which makes Rajasthan an attractive destination in terms of logistics and connectivity.”

Some of the notable investors who signed MoUs with the government of Rajasthan includes Avadda Power who proposed to invest about Rs 40,000 crore in Rajasthan for Green Hydrogen, O2 Power has proposed to invest Rs 25,000 crore in renewable and solar power in various districts, Asahi India Glass has proposed an investment of Rs 1400 crore in Chittorgarh, Saint Gobain has proposed to set up a float glass manufacturing unit with the investment of Rs 1000 crore in Alwar, Varun Beverages pledged an investment of Rs 636 crore, and Wipro said it would invest Rs 200 crore in Jaipur for Hydraulic Cylinders.

While speaking at the event, Madhav Singhania, CEO of JK Cement said, “We started our journey from Rajasthan, we invested in Nagaur as white cement manufacturers and now we are one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the nation, now we are going to invest another Rs 2000 crore in Jaisalmer for another manufacturing plant.”

Deepak Shetty, MD and CEO of JCB Ltd throwing light on the conducive investment environment in Rajasthan said, “Rajasthan has done immense work as far as ease of doing business is concerned and I must say our experience of investing in Rajasthan in the past has been tremendous.”

