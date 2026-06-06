RBI MPC outcome explained: Why the Central Bank paused rates but turned cautious on growth and inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth consecutive policy meeting, choosing stability over action amid rising geopolitical risks, higher crude oil prices, and concerns over inflation. Alongside the rate decision, the central bank unveiled a series of measures aimed at attracting foreign capital and supporting the rupee.

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The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% and retain its neutral policy stance. However, the latest policy statement carried a noticeably more cautious tone, reflecting concerns about the economic impact of the West Asia conflict, supply-chain disruptions, and elevated energy prices.

Why were rates kept unchanged?

The RBI faces a difficult balancing act. While inflation remains below the upper tolerance band, risks are rising due to higher crude oil prices, imported inflation, and weather-related uncertainties.

The central bank revised its FY27 inflation forecast upward to 5.1% from 4.6%, while lowering its GDP growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.9%, acknowledging that global headwinds could weigh on economic activity.

According to the RBI, headline inflation remains moderate, but pipeline pressures are building. Wholesale inflation has surged, energy costs are rising, and the impact of fuel prices and supply disruptions could gradually pass through to consumers.

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What should borrowers note?

For borrowers, the status quo means home loan, vehicle loan, and business loan rates linked to external benchmarks are unlikely to rise immediately.

Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank, said the decision is a measured response to an uncertain global environment.

"The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% and retain a neutral stance is a measured and sensible response to the evolving global environment. While domestic inflation remains broadly under control, uncertainties arising from geopolitical tensions, elevated energy prices, currency movements, and the possibility of a sub-normal monsoon warrant a cautious approach," he said.

Samra added that a stable interest-rate environment is particularly beneficial for small finance banks serving households, farmers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs across semi-urban and rural India, as it supports credit affordability and financial inclusion.

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Why focus on foreign capital?

One of the biggest takeaways from the policy was RBI's shift toward strengthening external finances.

The central bank announced several measures to attract foreign inflows, including expanding the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for government securities, easing investment rules for overseas investors, offering hedging support for FCNR(B) deposits, and providing a concessional forex swap facility for PSU external commercial borrowings.

These measures come at a time when India is witnessing foreign portfolio outflows and facing pressure on the rupee. RBI believes stronger foreign inflows can help offset rising external vulnerabilities.

Are there risks ahead?

Nilesh Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Aikyam Capital Group, said the policy reflects a calibrated approach amid uncertainty.

"The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% reflects a prudent approach at a time when elevated crude prices, currency volatility and supply-chain disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis continue to pose macroeconomic risks," he said.

According to Choudhary, the downward revision in GDP growth projections reflects global challenges rather than any weakening in India's economic fundamentals.

Analysts note that if crude oil prices remain elevated and inflation continues to rise, the RBI may eventually have to consider tightening monetary policy. SBI Mutual Fund's assessment suggests the window for remaining on hold is narrowing, with a potential rate hike later in FY27 not ruled out.

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For now, however, the RBI's message is clear: preserve growth, monitor inflation closely, and use every available tool to protect external stability while navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.