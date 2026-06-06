Fixed deposit investment after RBI policy: Where can investors earn up to 8% interest today?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% in its June monetary policy review, providing relief to fixed deposit (FD) investors who have been closely tracking interest rate movements. With the central bank opting for a pause and inflation risks still elevated, deposit rates are expected to remain broadly stable in the near term, preserving attractive returns for savers.

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The RBI's decision comes at a time when several banks, including Punjab National Bank (PNB), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Union Bank of India and DCB Bank, have revised their FD rates for June 2026. For investors seeking predictable returns, the current rate environment offers an opportunity to lock in yields before any future policy changes.

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, the policy pause provides reassurance to depositors. He noted that the RBI has raised its inflation forecast for FY27 while keeping rates unchanged, suggesting that interest rates could remain higher for longer than previously anticipated.

"That reduces the likelihood of any immediate decline in fixed deposit rates and supports the current return environment for savers," Shetty said.

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Where are FD rates currently?

Among the banks that recently revised rates, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering some of the highest returns. General customers can earn up to 7.55%, while senior citizens can get 8.05% on deposits with a tenure of 3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months.

DCB Bank is also offering attractive rates, with senior citizens eligible for up to 8% on select tenures between 24 and 25 months, while super senior citizens can earn as much as 8.05%.

Among public sector lenders, PNB offers up to 6.6% for general customers and 7.4% for super senior citizens on a 444-day deposit. Union Bank of India offers a maximum rate of 6.65% for regular customers and 7.15% for senior citizens on a 555-day FD.

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What should investors do now?

Financial planners say the RBI's pause reduces the chances of any immediate increase in FD rates. Most banks had already adjusted deposit rates following earlier policy actions, and the current stance suggests limited room for further hikes.

Instead of trying to predict future rate movements, experts recommend a laddering strategy, where investors spread deposits across different maturities such as one, two and three years. This approach allows savers to lock in today's rates while maintaining flexibility if rates move higher later or liquidity needs change.

The strategy is particularly relevant given the uncertain inflation outlook. RBI expects inflation pressures to remain elevated through the year, with inflation projected to peak in the third quarter.

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Senior citizens remain key beneficiaries

Senior citizens continue to enjoy a meaningful advantage in the FD market. Most banks offer an additional 25 to 75 basis points over standard rates, helping retirees generate higher income from relatively low-risk investments.

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While large public sector banks continue to offer stability and safety, small finance banks and select private lenders remain the preferred choice for investors seeking higher yields. However, experts advise diversifying deposits and staying within deposit insurance limits where applicable.

For now, the RBI's decision has effectively extended the current high-interest-rate environment, giving FD investors a window to secure attractive returns before the interest-rate cycle turns again.

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