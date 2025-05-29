RBI's balance sheet increases 8.2% to Rs 76.25 lakh crore in FY25

The Reserve Bank of India's balance sheet size increased by 8.20 per cent year-on-year as on March 31, 2025 to Rs 76.25 lakh crore. This growth resulted in a dividend payout of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the central government.

The rise in assets was driven by increases in gold holdings, domestic investments, and foreign investments by 52.09 per cent, 14.32 per cent, and 1.70 per cent, respectively, according to the RBI's Annual Report for 2024-25 released on Thursday.

Income for the year grew by 22.77 per cent while expenditure rose by 7.76 per cent. The year ended with an overall surplus of Rs 2,68,590.07 crore, up 27.37 per cent from Rs 2,10,873.99 crore in the previous year.

The RBI's balance sheet reflects its activities related to currency issuance, monetary policy, and reserve management. The balance sheet size increased by Rs 5,77,718.72 crore, or 8.20 per cent, from Rs 70,47,703.21 crore as on March 31, 2024, to Rs 76,25,421.93 crore as on March 31, 2025.

On the liabilities side, the expansion was due to increases in notes issued, revaluation accounts, and other liabilities by 6.03 per cent, 17.32 per cent, and 23.31 per cent, respectively.

Domestic assets made up 25.73 per cent of total assets, while foreign currency assets, gold (including gold deposits and gold held in India), and loans and advances to financial institutions outside India accounted for 74.27 per cent as on March 31, 2025. This compares with 23.31 per cent and 76.69 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2024.

A provision of Rs 44,861.70 crore was made and transferred to the Contingency Fund.