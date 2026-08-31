Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
'Reforms are bearing results': FM Sitharaman as GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY27

'Reforms are bearing results': FM Sitharaman as GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY27

India's nominal GDP grew 10.3% in Q1 FY27, compared with 8.1% a year earlier. Real GVA grew 8.2%, while nominal GVA increased 11.5%

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 5:00 PM IST
'Reforms are bearing results': FM Sitharaman as GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY27FM Sitharaman hails 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday credited the people of India and their hard work for the economy's strong performance after real GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY 2026-27.

Real GDP growth in the April-June quarter was higher than the 6.9% recorded in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

"The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work," Sitharaman said in a post on X. "Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results."

The FM further said that the NDA Government, led by PM Narendra Modi, remained "committed to further expanding economic opportunities for all our citizens."

Must Read: Global headwinds no bar: India's Q1 GDP surges 7.8% as investment & services fire on all cylinders

Advertisement

Growth Across Sectors

Nominal GDP grew 10.3% in Q1 FY27, compared with 8.1% a year earlier. Real GVA grew 8.2%, while nominal GVA increased 11.5%.

The tertiary sector grew 10% at constant prices. Financial, real estate, IT, and professional services led the expansion, growing 12.1%. The secondary sector grew 8.6%, while the primary sector expanded 2.9%.

Agriculture and allied activities grew 3.6% during the quarter.

On the expenditure side, gross fixed capital formation grew 11.9% at constant prices. That was up from 5.8% in the same quarter last year. Private final consumption expenditure grew 7.1%.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the figures showed the economy's resilience.

"India's economy has once again demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience," Kant said, noting that real GDP growth of 7.8% was ahead of expectations and higher than the 6.9% recorded in Q1 last year.

Advertisement

He said manufacturing grew 9.2% and services 10%, while investment rose to 34.3% of GDP from 31.4% a year earlier.

Kant said the figures "emphatically put to rest fears" that the Iran war shock and heightened global uncertainty would sharply weaken India's growth momentum.

He attributed the performance to strong domestic demand and the economy’s ability to absorb external shocks.

"At a time when the global economy is facing geopolitical turbulence, trade fragmentation, and uncertainty, India continues to stand out as an oasis of stability and growth," Kant said. "India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world."

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more