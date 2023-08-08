Resolution introduced in US House to declare Aug 15 as National Day of Celebration

A group of US lawmakers have introduced a resolution in the lower chamber of the US Congress, the House of Representatives, to declare the Indian Independence Day, August 15, as a National Day of Celebration of the World's Two Largest Democracies. The resolution is being led by Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar and is being co-sponsored by Congressman Buddy Carter and Brad Sharman.

The resolution expresses the belief that the partnership between the two countries, rooted in shared democratic values, will continue to advance global democracy and foster peace, stability and prosperity for all nations.

The resolution invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US on June 22. It said that the official state visit ensured a new level of trust and mutual understanding between the countries, based on common interests and shared commitments to democracy, pluralism, freedom, respect for human rights and rule of law.

Indian-Americans in the country serve as government officials, military personnel and law enforcement officers and uphold the US Constitution as well as contribute to the enriching diversity of the nation, the resolution stated.

It said that as such it is only proper and desirable to celebrate with Indians and reaffirm the democratic principles.

In June, PM Modi visited the US for three days and met President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, as well as some of the top Silicon Valley CEOs. Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington, Modi had said, “The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st Century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership.”

PM Modi also became the first Indian prime minister to address the US Congress twice. He delivered an almost one-hour speech, and spoke on a range of issues including women empowerment and the Ukraine war.

(With PTI inputs)

