Retail inflation rises to 13-month high of 3.8% in April as food prices climb

India’s retail inflation accelerated to a 13-month high of 3.8% in April, up from 3.4% in March, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 4% as rising food prices continued to push household expenses higher.

The latest consumer price inflation (CPI) print matched Reuters poll estimates of 3.8%. India has retained its inflation target at 4%, with a tolerance band of 2%-6%, for the five-year period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.

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Food inflation emerged as the primary driver behind the increase. Retail food inflation rose to 4.20% in April from 3.87% in March, with rural inflation accelerating faster than urban areas.

Among key categories, personal care and miscellaneous goods recorded the highest inflation at 17.66%, while transport inflation remained largely flat at -0.01%, reflecting softer fuel-linked costs despite rising global crude prices.

Vegetable prices remained mixed. Potato inflation stayed sharply negative at -23.69%, while onion prices declined 17.67% year-on-year. However, tomato prices surged 35.28% in April, highlighting uneven food price movements across categories.

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Economists said the latest inflation reading, though manageable for now, signals rising risks from global crude prices and weather-related disruptions.

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Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Group, said inflationary risks remain elevated despite headline inflation staying below the RBI’s target. “In April 2026, the 10 bps increase in retail inflation was driven largely by food prices. Even so, headline inflation remains 50 bps below the RBI’s 4% point target. However, inflation risks have not disappeared,” Hajra said.

“The pass-through from higher crude oil prices, along with the possible impact of El Niño on food prices, could push inflation higher in the coming months. Given continuing geopolitical uncertainties, the RBI and the MPC are unlikely to respond aggressively to such supply-side inflation pressures,” he added.

Hajra said he expects the central bank to continue its policy-rate pause while maintaining modestly accommodative liquidity conditions, a stance that could remain supportive for Indian financial markets and equities.

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Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, also flagged concerns around geopolitical tensions and weather-linked risks.

“The April inflation reading came in softer than expectations. However, the outlook remains clouded with upside risks amid supply-side disruptions from geopolitics and El Niño. We expect RBI to remain on a wait-and-watch mode for now to assess the pass-through of the risks,” Bhardwaj said.

“However, the risks for early rate hikes, probably from October onwards, are building up,” she added.

India’s inflation outlook is becoming increasingly fragile as rising crude oil prices begin filtering through the domestic economy.

As the world’s third-largest oil importer, India remains vulnerable to higher import costs, which can increase fuel, transport and household expenses while widening the current account deficit.

The pressure has also spilled into currency markets, with the Indian rupee recently falling to a record low against the US dollar amid concerns over rising oil import bills and foreign exchange outflows.

While the RBI has so far kept rates unchanged, economists warn that prolonged increases in food and fuel prices could sharply reduce the central bank’s room for future policy easing later this year.