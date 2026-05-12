HDFC Bank shares trading near 52-week low; time to buy or wait for correction?

HDFC Bank share price: Shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank are trading near their 52-week low in the current trading session. The banking sector stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 726.75 on April 2 this year. Since then, the banking stock has been trading near the low signalling bearish sentiment on the counter. In the current session, HDFC Bank shares ended 1.77% lower at Rs 751.05 today. Market cap of the lender slid to Rs 11.56 lakh crore.

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The correction in the banking stock was majorly triggered by the resignation of the bank's Chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, on March 18.

The resignation was followed by a 13.81% crash in the bank's share price. The abrupt exit, just before the Q4 results, sparked fears of internal governance issues.

A decent set of Q4 earnings failed to enthuse investor interest as the broader market took into account the West Asia crisis with indices crumbling under severe selling pressure.

Rising oil prices and Middle East tensions also hot sentiment in the entire Indian banking sector.

Brokerage Nuvama has trimmed its target price to Rs 1050 against the earlier Rs 1170, citing the sharp fall in stock and limited visibility of near-term rerating.

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MOFSL reiterated a BUY call with a target price of Rs 1,100.

The brokerage said HDFC Bank posted an in-line quarter, characterised by healthy business growth, net interest margin (NIM) expansion and robust asset quality. Loan growth was healthy, led by corporate and SME loans, while retail loan growth was modest. The lender maintained a contingency and floating provisions at Rs 15,700 crore and Rs 21,400 crore, respectively.

Systematix has a 'Buy' rating on HDFC Bank with an unchanged target price of Rs 960. The brokerage values the standalone bank at 1.9 times on its estimated FY28 adjusted book value per share of Rs 438 for a return on equity (RoE) profile of 14 per cent for FY27E.

Another brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities assigned a price target of Rs 1,069 on the stock.

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The brokerage said it is positive on HDFC Bank for the long term due to its best-in-class asset quality, growth potential (because of a good capital position), potential for margin improvement and merger synergies in the long term.

HDFC Bank reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The bank's bottom line jumped to Rs 19,221.05 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 17,616.14 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.