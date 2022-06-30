Rs 3.5 lakh cr ensured for MSMEs under ECLGS scheme: PM Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Central government has ensured Rs 3.5 lakh crore for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He was addressing the ‘Udyami Bharat’ programme at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan earlier in the day.

PM Modi said, “When the biggest crisis came, we decided to save our small enterprises and give them new strength. Under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, the central government has ensured Rs 3.5 lakh crore for our MSMEs.”

He further said the government has taken a resolve to make local products global and initiatives have also been introduced to strengthen India’s Make in India supply chain. He added that the Centre has released a self-reliant fund of Rs 50,000 crore for the sector and increased the budgetary outlay for the sector by over 650 per cent.

The PM further announced that the government has decided to do away with global tenders for orders up to Rs 200 crore in a bid to promote local production.

He urged MSMEs to register GeM portal and said, “In easier words, if India earns Rs 100 today, Rs 30 comes because of our MSME sector…. for us, MSME means maximum support to micro, small and medium enterprises… I urge all our MSMEs to register on GeM portal. The government will be able to buy your products.”