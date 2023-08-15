Rs 4 lakh cr to construct houses, Rs 10 lakh cr as urea subsidy: PM Modi lists govt spending in Independence Day 2023 speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation from the Red Fort ramparts, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, said that the government has spent much more compared to the previous government on multiple schemes. He said that it is the result of such schemes that 13.5 crore people came out of poverty in the country.

“Ten years ago, the Centre was sending Rs 30 lakh crore to the states. In the last 9 years, this figure has increased to Rs 100 lakh crore. The Indian government was sending Rs 70,000 crore for the development of local areas earlier, but now we are sending over Rs 3 lakh crore,” said PM Modi in his Independence Day 2023 speech.

He said while the earlier government allocated Rs 90,000 crore to construct houses for the poor, the current government has increased it four times to over Rs 4 lakh crore.

The government allocated Rs 10 lakh crore as urea subsidy for farmers. “To give urea that costs Rs 3,000 per bag globally at a cheaper rate of Rs 300 per bag to farmers, the government allocated Rs 10 lakh crore as urea subsidy,” said PM Modi, further adding that the government gave Rs 20 lakh crore for the MUDRA Yojana to enable entrepreneurs sustain their businesses. He said that 8 crore people started their own businesses, and each of these businesses gave employment to one-two people. Hence, the MUDRA Yojana has enabled the employment of at least 8-10 crore people, said PM Modi.

In the speech PM Modi said that the government allocated Rs 3.5 lakh crore to MSMEs so that they remain afloat even during COVID-19 times.

Speaking about the One Rank One Pension scheme for defence personnel, PM Modi said that the government allocated Rs 70,000 crore.

“The government has spent much more compared to the previous years in every category. We worked to ensure that every penny is used to create a bright future for the country. In five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty to become part of neo-middle, middle classes,” said PM Modi in Hindi.

PM Modi said that there is an opportunity in this era, and whatever India does and the steps it takes would have repercussions for the coming 1,000 years.

“There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities,” he said.

Also read: Independence Day 2023: PM Modi says peace restoring in Manipur; Centre, state working together

Also read: Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi announces Vishwakarma Yojana, decries dynastic parties in Red Fort address

Also read: Independence Day 2023: PM Modi says Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 cr to be allocated towards Vishwakarma Yojana