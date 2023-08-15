Independence Day 2023: PM Modi says peace restoring in Manipur; Centre, state working together

In his address from Red Fort on 77th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi said that the Manipur situation is slowly getting better and that reports of peace are coming in from the Northeastern state. He assured the people of Manipur that the nation is with them. "The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find a resolution."

Mentioning the Manipur situation early on his last I-Day speech before 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said:"The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace."

The Centre and State Government will continue to work to restore peace, he added.

#WATCH | PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day



"The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution." pic.twitter.com/TbQr0iopY6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that we are now standing in the middle of "1,000 years of enslavement and 1,000 years of greatness."

He added that whatever decisions we take today will impact the next 1,000 years.

"I am talking about the last 1,000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1,000 years..."

"We are lucky to have demography, democracy, diversity," PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech.

He added that this trio will make the country's dreams come true, and that the country's youth will carry forward the legacy and determination of the nation.

PM Modi also hailed the yuva shakti and said he has full faith in today's youth. “There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities."

