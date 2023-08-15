Independence Day 2023: PM Modi says Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 cr to be allocated towards Vishwakarma Yojana

Independence Day 2023: In his address to the nation from the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will launch the Vishwakarma scheme with a budgetary allocation of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore to help barbers, tanners, blacksmiths and others on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, September 17.

PM Modi, while delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day address and also his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said that the NDA government is generating more jobs under the MUDRA Yojana and small entrepreneurial ventures.

The Centre's PM Vishwakarma Scheme is aimed at improving the quality, scale and reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to integrate them with the domestic and global value chain.

The scheme would help in the economic empowerment of workers, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Communities, women, transgender and other weaker sections of the society.

He also added that the government will work to increase the number of ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ (subsidised medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000.

He added that India will be among the top 3 economies in the next 5 years. "When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy," he said.

On the economic front, PM Modi addressed the issue of inflation, highlighting India's comparatively effective control over it. However, he stressed the need for further measures to alleviate the burden of inflation on citizens. He assured the nation that persistent efforts would be made to enhance economic stability.

