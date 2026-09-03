Rupee jumps 67 paise to open at 94.30 against the US dollar; highest level in two months

MUST READ | RBI expects at least $80 bn in dollar inflows from measures to support Rupee: Report

The currency pair was trading below its 100-day moving average, with traders anticipating further gains as sentiment improved due to the large inflows. The total inflows surpassed the $80 billion estimate provided by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last month.

The RBI announced late on Wednesday that lenders had collected about $127 billion in dollar deposits through a special programme targeting overseas citizens. Inflows from two other programmes added $9.15 billion, bringing the total to $136 billion.

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Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd, said the key message to clients was that the risk of sharp rupee depreciation had been reduced by the RBI’s foreign-exchange measures, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg. He added that the strong inflows gave the central bank significantly more resources to defend the currency against weakness.

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Over the past month, the rupee has been the second-best performing currency in Asia. Shinhan Bank suggested it could strengthen further to around 93.50 in the coming days.