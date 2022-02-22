Sanjeev Sanyal joins as a full-time member of EAC-PM

Sanjeev Sanyal has been appointed as a full-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the chairman of the body Bibek Debroy announced on Tuesday.

Sanyal, via tweet from his handle, thanks Debroy for welcoming him in the advisory body.

Thank you....... & look forward to working with the EAC team !!! https://t.co/YOcOQVO2qb — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) February 22, 2022

Before this, Sanyal was Principal Economic Adviser to the Finance Ministry in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Sanyal had worked in financial markets since mid-nineties. He was the Managing Director and Global Strategist at Deutsche Bank till 2015.

In 2017, he was appointed Principal Economic Adviser to the Indian government in the Modi administration. He also serves as the co-chair of the Framework Working Group of the G20.