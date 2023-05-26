‘Schengen visa is worst for Indians’: Twitterati rail against the unusually hard application process

Anyone who has applied for the Schengen visa would know that it is a highly-stressful and highly-frustrating activity. To top that, there is a high likelihood of being rejected. Even if someone is given the visa, the waiting time is too long. In the meantime, what can an applicant do? Tweet about it, of course.

A Twitter user took to the microblogging site to talk about the trials and tribulations of applying for a Schengen visa, albeit with a touch of humour. “Schengen visa is the worst for Indians. Tickets, hotels, car rent booking, bank account, pay slip, tax returns, NOC from company, leave letter, passport, biwi, bache sab mangte hai for a stupid visa that takes 2 weeks+ to process,” said the user.

Tickets, hotels, car rent booking, bank account, payslip, tax returns, noc from company, leave letter, passport, biwi, bache sab mangte hai for a stupid visa that takes 2 weeks+ to process. — Madhusudanan (@onlymadhoo) May 24, 2023

This opened up a discussion among Twitter users on how the Schengen visa application process is unbelievably hard for Indians.

Another user shared a notification that was shared on a Facebook group. The notification appeared to be issued by VFS that said that the holder of the passport must present himself/herself within five days of his/her return to India at VFS Global Centre where the application was submitted. The notification stated that even if the travel is cancelled, the individual must show the passport. If the individual fails to do so, his/her future application for Schengen visa might be negatively impacted.

Yet another user said that VFS personally called him after his travel from Europe to check if he was actually back.

The complaints from Twitterati piled on. A user said that Indian passport holders are subjected to “humiliation”, while a country as small as Guatemala gets accepted in many countries easily. A Twitter user said that all these can't be bypassed even after you “pay under the table for an appointment slot at VFS”.

You have to report to vfs even if you cancel visit like seriously??! pic.twitter.com/8iPvQoLbmD — Vivek Sancheti (@VivekSancheti91) May 25, 2023

They had called me in person after I came back from Europe to physically check I was back. — Aujwalya Jyotizit (@aujwalya_) May 25, 2023

Indian passport is one of the only few subjected to this humiliation e.g. here is visa free map for Guatemala citizens (supposedly a third world country) pic.twitter.com/Cjfel06o7n — Aditya⚡ (@adityarao310) May 24, 2023

and this is all after you pay under the table for an appointment slot at vfs. which comes after you sweet talk a travel agent to give you a good deal — Vidhvat (@_vidhvat) May 25, 2023

And what makes it worse is the duration they issue it for! Could be anything from the exact duration of your planned trip (which can change) or three odd months to three years (five if you are lucky). For a continent that virtually depends on tourism, it’s STUPID! May 25, 2023

Attested bank statements. They made me redo that also in the name of “last couple of days are missing”. And a special NOC if you are wfh or attending a conference. — Leaf In The Wheel (@Leafinthewheel) May 25, 2023

We submitted all this for a 10 day tourist visa, were supposed to travel day before. They've our passports but haven't received any update since. Huge financial loss in flt tkts n bookings. N no word from them yet. Won't even say yes or no — Vinirush (@PotentialMystic) May 25, 2023

They ask your company’s 2 year account statement too!! And many of the Schengen countries need written applications. Add to that no slots available for next few months. So much for a visa which in most cases won’t be valid for more than a few weeks — Aniruddh Rao Kabbinale (@anirudh_kabi) May 26, 2023

Another said that he was rejected twice for no reason at all. In fact, a lot of people said they were rejected for no reason.

I got 2 rejections for no reason at all. May 24, 2023

And they reject it sometimes — Rajkumar Singhal (@singhalrajk) May 25, 2023

and then gets rejected — Neel (Crypto Jargon) (@Crypto_Jargon) May 25, 2023

I have received 3 Schengen visas in the past 6 years and still this time my application was rejected twice by the same countries I visited earlier. Reason - vague. — Credit Cards Addict (@cards_addict) May 25, 2023

And you get a reject at the end of all this. Reason - we have enough reasons to believe you'll violate the visa period.

Happened to a friend's son very recently - he's a student who wanted to visit his brother studying in Switzerland, for just a fortnight. — Saffron Chimp (@SaffronChimp) May 25, 2023

But there were the ones with some constructive feedback too, like how the government should intervene and make it easier or that one should travel within India.

@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @PMOIndia should stipulate to @EU_Commission to follow process similar to USA where applicants are advised not to book air ticket and hotel reservations till visa is issued and validity of for 2-5 years May 25, 2023

@MEAIndia needs to really solve this. — Mehul Nath Jindal (@mehuljindal18) May 25, 2023

These buggers have a huge business presence in India but their behaviour is no different than the East India company — Vivek (@VlVEK) May 25, 2023

After all that also u get it for 3 mnths . Its time @DrSJaishankar cld look into it , bcoz embassies are making huge money out of it — rahulmehra (@aviator_787) May 25, 2023

Don’t visit. Go somewhere in India. — adnan motiwalla (@MotiwallaAdnan) May 25, 2023

Btw FRANCE and SPAIN are the fastest Embassy to process Schengen visa for Indians — Rohit Mishra (@rohitmishra3001) May 25, 2023

Only if you apply through Italian consulate. Try French, they’re more lenient. All you need is IT returns copy and profs of return. — | सौरभ | Saurabh | ਸੌਰਭ | 🇮🇳 (@saurabh_tikiya) May 26, 2023

The woes of Indians applying for Schengen visa are as old as time but definitely make for good conversation. In a recent report, it was revealed that the rate of rejection for Schengen visa to Indian travellers is highest in the world. Indians filed over 6 lakh applications for Schengen visa in 2022, out of which 18 per cent were rejected.

An Indian investor recently took to social media to share the amount of paperwork required to apply for a Schengen visa. "Why is it so difficult to understand: 1. We are not interested in marrying your men, thank you. 2. We are actually adding to the GDP of your country!" she said. True that.

