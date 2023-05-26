‘Schengen visa is worst for Indians’: Twitterati rail against the unusually hard application process

Anyone who has applied for the Schengen visa would know that it is a highly-stressful and highly-frustrating activity. To top that, there is a high likelihood of being rejected. Even if someone is given the visa, the waiting time is too long. In the meantime, what can an applicant do? Tweet about it, of course.
A Twitter user took to the microblogging site to talk about the trials and tribulations of applying for a Schengen visa, albeit with a touch of humour. “Schengen visa is the worst for Indians. Tickets, hotels, car rent booking, bank account, pay slip, tax returns, NOC from company, leave letter, passport, biwi, bache sab mangte hai for a stupid visa that takes 2 weeks+ to process,” said the user.
This opened up a discussion among Twitter users on how the Schengen visa application process is unbelievably hard for Indians.
Another user shared a notification that was shared on a Facebook group. The notification appeared to be issued by VFS that said that the holder of the passport must present himself/herself within five days of his/her return to India at VFS Global Centre where the application was submitted. The notification stated that even if the travel is cancelled, the individual must show the passport. If the individual fails to do so, his/her future application for Schengen visa might be negatively impacted.
Yet another user said that VFS personally called him after his travel from Europe to check if he was actually back.
The complaints from Twitterati piled on. A user said that Indian passport holders are subjected to “humiliation”, while a country as small as Guatemala gets accepted in many countries easily. A Twitter user said that all these can't be bypassed even after you “pay under the table for an appointment slot at VFS”.
Another said that he was rejected twice for no reason at all. In fact, a lot of people said they were rejected for no reason.
But there were the ones with some constructive feedback too, like how the government should intervene and make it easier or that one should travel within India.
The woes of Indians applying for Schengen visa are as old as time but definitely make for good conversation. In a recent report, it was revealed that the rate of rejection for Schengen visa to Indian travellers is highest in the world. Indians filed over 6 lakh applications for Schengen visa in 2022, out of which 18 per cent were rejected.
An Indian investor recently took to social media to share the amount of paperwork required to apply for a Schengen visa. "Why is it so difficult to understand: 1. We are not interested in marrying your men, thank you. 2. We are actually adding to the GDP of your country!" she said. True that.
