Several governance-related initiatives can be taken: PM Modi at Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan today at 11 am. Prime Minister acknowledged that several governance-related initiatives can be taken using drone technology and that he is proud of the fact that everything is domestically made.

PM Modi said in his address, “We can take several initiatives based on this (drone technology) in the area of governance. But I will say that this was a nice experience today. I feel proud to say that everything is made in India.”

He added that farmers are using drones today and there are several startups in the space and congratulated 150 drone pilots who received certificates. The PM underscored, “The enthusiasm is seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing. It indicates the possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation in India.”

The Prime Minister can be seen saying in a video shown during the course of the event, “Drone technology can perform the most daunting tasks in a lesser amount of time. Drones can travel to those places easily where even human beings cannot reach.”

He further said, “This is just the beginning. We don’t have to stop here as we have to become a leader in drone technology” He also exhorted the youth to utilise opportunities generated due to the new PLI scheme on drones.

Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation), General (Retired) Dr VK Singh (MoS for Civil Aviation), Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya (Health), Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways and Communications), Narendra Singh Tomar (Agriculture) and Bhupendra Yadav (Environment) were also present at the event. The Prime Minister flew a drone and interacted with drone pilots.

Scindia said in the welcome address, “India, which used to be a follower in the field of technology, has turned into a leader now and has the capacity to lead [in the space] now. On the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make Bharat a leader, his strong willpower, foresightedness, transformative approach, and able governance, Bharat has the capacity to lead the world in the field of technology. ”

The Union Minister further said about the drone revolution in India, “Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, drones is the idea whose time has come in India.”

The Civil Aviation Minister also said, “It is estimated that the drone industry will reach Rs 15,000 crore turnover by the year 2026. Today, there are 270 drone startups in India.”

He also listed down initiatives by the government besides focusing on drones to benefit various sectors. These initiatives include policy decisions like PM- Jan Dhan Yojana, increasing internet penetration in rural areas, and exports of COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

This event will last for two days – May 27 and 28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, armed forces, foreign diplomats, public sector units, private companies, drone startups, and many more will attend the event.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the event. The event will also include a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made-in-India Drone Taxi prototype among others.

(With inputs from Aishwarya Paliwal, agencies)