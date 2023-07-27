'Star Series' banknotes are legitimate currency, clarifies RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday has issued a clarification regarding the authenticity and value of banknotes featuring a star (*) symbol on the number panel.

In response to debates on social media about the validity of such banknotes, the RBI asserted that these notes are entirely genuine and carry the same value as any other legal tender.

According to the RBI statement, the star (*) symbol serves as an identifier, indicating that the banknote is a replacement for defectively printed ones in a packet of 100 serially numbered banknotes. These replacement banknotes are introduced into circulation to ensure the overall quality and integrity of the currency supply is maintained.

"...the Star (*) symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star (*) symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced / reprinted banknote," RBI statement read.

The RBI's clarification came in response to misleading posts on social media claiming that banknotes with an asterisk or star (*) mark in the number panel are counterfeit. The RBI reiterated that these banknotes have been in circulation for a significant period and are entirely authentic.

In fact, the RBI had introduced the star (*) mark in new Rs 500 denomination banknotes back in December 2016. Additionally, the ‘star’ banknotes in denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50, and 100 have been in circulation since 2006, further confirming their legitimacy.

With this clarification, the RBI aims to put to rest any concerns or doubts surrounding the ‘Star Series’ banknotes and assure the public that they hold the same value as any other legal tender without any compromise in quality or usability.

