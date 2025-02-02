‘This one’s a blockbuster’: OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal hails Budget 2025 for tax-free push, Rs 10,000 crore for startups 

“If budgets were movies, this one would be a blockbuster — big investments, high impact, and a story of India’s progress,” wrote Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO of OYO, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), moments after the Union Budget 2025 was announced.

The entrepreneur, known for his sharp business acumen and now a judge on Shark Tank India Season 4, didn’t hold back in his praise, calling it a transformative blueprint for the country’s future.

Related Articles

Agarwal outlined how this year’s budget is “rewriting the script” with bold reforms aimed at fostering growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship across sectors.

If budgets were movies, this one would be a blockbuster—big investments, high impact, and a story of India’s progress. Here’s how this year’s budget is rewriting the script:

• Tax-Free India: With a tax exemption for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, we’re making strides toward a… pic.twitter.com/hlP2IkC0bt — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 2, 2025

At the forefront of these measures is a significant tax relief. “Tax-Free India: With a tax exemption for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, we’re making strides toward a tax-free nation,” he noted, reflecting a shift that could ease financial burdens for a large segment of the middle class.

For entrepreneurs and small business owners, the budget offers fresh momentum. “MUDRA Loans Boost: Encouraging farm stays and promoting entrepreneurship in every form — showcasing India’s rich culture!” Agarwal highlighted, pointing out the government’s focus on nurturing grassroots enterprises and rural tourism.

Perhaps the most striking announcement for the startup ecosystem is the Rs 10,000 crore infusion aimed at fueling innovation. Agarwal described it as “a transformative boost to innovation and entrepreneurial spirit,” signaling a strong governmental push to support emerging businesses and tech-driven ventures.

Beyond domestic initiatives, Agarwal sees the budget as a launchpad for India’s global ambitions. “Global Expansion: India’s tech and products are ready to take on the world!” he declared, underscoring the potential for Indian enterprises to scale internationally.

Venky, Founder & CEO @plivo, agreed with Agarwal’s analogy. “Nice analogy. This budget was a pretty well-balanced one and nice work explaining it the way you did,” Venky commented.