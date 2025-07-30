'Those who doubted Modi's intentions...': Author lauds India for not bending to Donald Trump

Navroop Singh, author of The Great Reset and co-author of The New Global Order, on Wednesday took to social media to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not bowing to the pressure mounted by US President Donald Trump. His take came after Trump levied a 25 per cent tariff plus a penalty on India for its defence and energy ties with Russia.

Advertisement

Attacking naysayers who doubted PM Modi's intentions, Singh wrote that he was proud of the government for standing up to Trump, whom he referred to as a "bully". He added that Trump is truly pissed with Modi and hasn't even issued a letter.

He also backed the government for not doing away with trade barriers on critical sectors such as agriculture, GMO, dairy, pharma and data sovereignty (localisation).

So Proud of My Government for not bending to this Bully. All those naysayers who doubted Modi's intentions are proven wrong. I think this is a bigger reward than any state honour he has received so far. The Buffoon in White House is truly pissed with him & not even issued a… pic.twitter.com/ss7KcjBulK — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) July 30, 2025

In another post, he explained how the Modi government gave the topmost priority to India's interests during the India-US trade talks. He also mentioned how Trump's claims that trade was the leverage that brought about the ceasefire proved to be wrong.

Advertisement

He even suggested that India should conclude its free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union soon to open more markets for Indian goods, while adding that New Delhi should open trade with China in non-critical sectors. He also advised India to conclude rare earth mining deals with Australia, Brazil and Japan at the earliest.

US President Donald Trump has declared a 25% tariff on Indian imports starting August 1, citing India's ongoing defence and energy relationships with Russia. "India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first," he stated, highlighting his administration's hardline stance on India's trade practices.

Trump's statement emphasised India's extensive military purchases from Russia, which he criticised at a time when there is widespread international pressure for Russia to cease its military actions in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Trump further elaborated on his decision, pointing to India's high tariffs and significant non-monetary trade barriers.