‘Trump 2.0 is engineering chaos...’: Compcircle’s Gurmeet Chadha calls it strategy to ‘fix own house’

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO at Compcircle, sees Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvo as more than a trade tactic — it’s economic triage. “Trump 2.0 is engineering chaos to reduce interest rates, interest burden n devalue dollar to fix their house,” he wrote on X (formally Twitter), noting key indicators like the 10-year US bond dipping below 4%, the dollar index under 102, and oil prices falling below $70.

Chadha’s advice? Don’t panic. “Don’t overreact n avoid doing too many things for few days. This will settle sooner than most of us think,” he added.

The post resonated widely. One user commented, “True that, fully agree here. This chaos might be short-lived, but we can't ignore some deeper impacts on markets like India. Oil below $70 means lower import costs, good for our inflation and economy. But remember, sudden swings in dollar and bonds create volatility in our stocks — short-term pressure on IT, Pharma & exports likely. Thoda sambhal ke rehna market mein — long term mein India strong hai, but short-term volatility can't be ignored.”

Another chimed in, “Insightful take! Trump 2.0’s moves seem strategic — weakening the dollar and cutting rates could indeed ease debt and boost exports. I’ll hold steady for now; let’s see how this chaos settles. Thanks for the heads-up on the short-term volatility!”

However, Samir Arora, Founder & Fund Manager of Helios Capital, disagreed. "The idea that Trump is engineering chaos to reduce interest rates makes no sense. This is because it is not enough to reduce interest rates for a brief period but you need to refinance US debt at those low rates and for long tenure to make impact. That cannot happen in a short period of time considering the amount of debt that will need to refinanced to make a difference," he replied on Chadha's post.

The latest flashpoint came on April 2, when US President Donald Trump declared April 2 “Liberation Day” and rolled out “reciprocal tariffs” against all major trading partners. Targeting India directly, Trump — a self-declared ally of Prime Minister Modi — announced a 26% tariff, accusing New Delhi of not treating the US “right.” The move aligns with Trump’s protectionist agenda to narrow the $35.31 billion trade deficit with India and revitalize domestic manufacturing.

Trump 2.0 is not just a political rerun — it’s a potential economic upheaval. Analysts are bracing for policy shocks that could rattle global markets: a weaker dollar, surging interest payments, and unpredictable trade maneuvers. Already, signs of strategic disruption are surfacing — tariffs, bond market swings and investor unease — all pointing to a calculated push to devalue the dollar, cut borrowing costs, and reset the economic chessboard.