Uber, Ola drivers seek fare rationalisation; massive rally in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan today

Cab services across Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur have been suspended since Wednesday, as drivers of app-based services like Uber and Ola seek fare rationalisation to match those of traditional black-and-yellow taxis. The drivers' protest has caused significant disruption, particularly at airports and railway stations.

A sit-in protest is scheduled at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Friday, with no progress made in discussions with the government since a meeting with State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik earlier this week. "The cab drivers will stage a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan from Friday to escalate the agitation. No further talks have taken place with the government since the meeting with state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik at Mantralaya on Tuesday," said a representative of the striking drivers.

The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, leading the protest, demands a ban on bike taxis, a cap on traditional taxis and autorickshaws, and the establishment of a welfare board for app-based drivers. The group also advocates for a 'Maharashtra Gig Workers' Act' to protect gig workers' rights.

KN Kshirsagar, the president of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, indicated that the strike has removed approximately 70% of app-based cabs from operation, severely limiting ride availability. "said that nearly 70 per cent of app-based cabs have stayed off the roads, severely limiting ride availability and affecting daily commuters."

The protest is expected to intensify at Azad Maidan with a massive rally planned for Friday. The strike, now in its fourth day, continues to disrupt daily commutes for residents in affected cities.

Beyond commuter inconvenience, the strike has raised safety concerns, with reports of striking drivers allegedly coercing their peers into joining the protest. The Chandivali Citizen Welfare Association shared an incident on social media about a driver being confronted for working during the strike, sparking debates over protest ethics.

Airports and railway stations remain particularly affected, with limited alternative transport options available. Passengers are advised to arrange travel plans in advance to avoid delays.

With ongoing government negotiations showing no progress, the strike's impact on commuters is likely to intensify unless the drivers' demands are addressed effectively.