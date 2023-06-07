Union Cabinet approves extension of metro rail network in Gurgaon for nearly Rs 5,500 cr

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved extension of metro rail network in Gurgaon at a cost of nearly Rs 5,500 crore.

This extension will lead to employment generation, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal at a media briefing in New Delhi. By 2030-31, 17 lakh people will get employment because of this extension of metro line, said Goyal.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a proposal to expand the metro network in Delhi NCT with a new 28.5 km line connecting City Centre in Gurugram to the Cyber City and another 1.5 km spur line to connect Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs 5,453 crore in four years.

#Cabinet approves Metro Connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram with Spur to Dwarka Expressway; entirely elevated project to cost Rs.5,452 crore#Cabinetdecisions pic.twitter.com/mjXj5qdCsv — Rajesh Malhotra (@DG_PIB) June 7, 2023

The new lines will have an estimated daily ridership of 7.5 lakh and create lakhs of new jobs in Gurugram by making it more attractive for Indian and foreign investors in the IT sector as well as innovation-led sectors, said Goyal.

In 2019, Gurugram was estimated to have 6.25 lakh employees, which could rise to 17 lakh by 2030-31, aided by this metro expansion, said Goyal.