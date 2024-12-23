UP seeks Centre’s support for building three research centres in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested financial support from the Centre to establish three research centres in Lucknow, sources told Business Today TV. These proposed centres include a Solar Energy Research Centre, an Environmental Studies Centre, and an Advanced Technological Research Centre. According to an official, the initiative aims to strengthen domestic research, promote self-reliance in R&D, and create employment opportunities.

To facilitate this development, the state government has also urged the Centre to reconsider its funding allocation under the scheme for financial assistance to states. The Centre allocated Rs 9,866 crore for the 2024-2025 fiscal year under this scheme, significantly lower than the Rs 17,939 crore allocated last year. Uttar Pradesh has requested an increase in this allocation for FY25 and FY26, and proposed releasing funds for centrally sponsored schemes in two 50 per cent instalments instead of four 25 per cent instalments to expedite project implementation.

A proposal of Rs 1,988 crore has also been sent to the Centre for allocation towards railways. Apart from this, Rs 8,400 crore is also required for construction of 140 ROBs (road over bridge), which could be allocated from the upcoming union budget FY26.

Lucknow already hosts several notable research institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, the Central Drug Research Institute, and the National Botanical Research Institute. These centres significantly contribute to fields like agriculture, healthcare, and environmental sciences, addressing state-specific challenges, fostering economic growth, and driving sustainable development.

The proposed centres in Lucknow will further bolster the state’s research capabilities, particularly in renewable energy, environmental sustainability, and advanced technology, aligning with the broader goals of innovation and self-reliance.