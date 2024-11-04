What is the EAC-PM and how it helps formulate policy decisions?

The passing away of eminent economist Bibek Debroy who was the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC- PM) has left a significant gap in the policy formulation initiatives of the government.



It is expected that the government will soon start working on the selection of the next Chairperson of the EAC-PM. An independent body of economists and sectoral experts, the EAC-PM as the name suggests provides advice on the economy and related issues to the Prime Minister.



The Terms of Reference of EAC-PM include analysing any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Prime Minister and advising him on it, addressing issues of macroeconomic importance, and presenting its views to the PM. Its members also come out with periodic reports on issues such as a social progress index for states and districts, recent economic performance of states and changes in food consumption pattern in India and its policy implications.



Debroy was appointed as Chairman of the EAC-PM in September 2017. He also served as permanent member to the NITI Aayog from January 2015 to June 2019. He passed away on November 1 this year at AIIMS Delhi after battling poor health for the last few months.



Apart from the Chairman, the EAC-PM currently has two full-time members including Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi. It also has six part-time members including Rakesh Mohan, Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, TT Ram Mohan, and Poonam Gupta.



While the EAC-PM is not a constitutional body, previous governments have also had such advisory councils to provide guidance and recommendations on crucial economic issues. The UPA government had under then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh set up the Economic Advisory Council with C Rangarajan in December 2004.



At that time, apart from advice on policy matters referred to the Council by the Prime Minister, the EAC was also expected to prepare a monthly report on economic developments at home and abroad for the Prime Minister.

