WPI inflation surges to 11.39%: How high oil prices are complicating India's inflation outlook

Why has wholesale inflation risen sharply?

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) measures changes in the prices of goods traded in bulk before they reach consumers. It captures price movements across areas such as manufactured products, fuel and primary commodities, making it an important indicator of cost pressures in the production and distribution chain.

DSP Mutual Fund noted that wholesale inflation was facing pressure from elevated oil prices, which had also translated into higher fuel costs. The report cautioned that this adverse impact could persist as long as uncertainty and volatility in oil prices continue.

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The September WPI inflation figure of 11.39% compares with 0.8% in September 2025. However, the year-on-year comparison should be interpreted alongside the movement in actual prices, as changes in the previous year's price level can influence the reported inflation rate.

Wholesale and retail inflation at a glance

Indicator September 2026 September 2025 Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation 11.39% 0.8% Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation 5.5% 1.4% Core CPI inflation 4.5% 4.3%

Source: DSP Mutual Fund, Tathya, October 2026.

How could higher oil prices affect businesses?

Crude oil influences a wide range of economic activities, from transportation and logistics to manufacturing and energy production. When oil prices rise, businesses can face higher freight charges, fuel expenses and costs for petroleum-linked raw materials.

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Companies may initially absorb these increases, putting pressure on operating margins. If cost pressures persist, businesses could attempt to pass on part of the increase to customers through higher prices.

The extent of this pass-through depends on competitive conditions, demand and companies' pricing power. Businesses operating in sectors with limited flexibility to raise prices could face greater pressure on profitability.

Higher input costs could also affect investment decisions if companies become cautious about future demand and earnings.

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Is inflation spreading to consumers?

The wholesale inflation surge comes alongside an increase in retail inflation. According to DSP's dashboard, consumer price inflation rose to 5.5% in September 2026 from 1.4% a year earlier. Core CPI inflation, which excludes food and fuel, stood at 4.5%, compared with 4.3% a year earlier.

These figures suggest that price pressures warrant monitoring beyond the wholesale market. However, WPI and CPI measure different price baskets and operate at different stages of the supply chain. A rise in wholesale inflation does not automatically translate into an equivalent increase in retail prices.

The key question is whether elevated energy and input costs persist long enough to feed into the prices paid by households.

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What should policymakers and investors watch?

The trajectory of crude oil prices will be crucial to India's inflation outlook. A sustained moderation in oil prices could ease pressure on production and transportation costs, while further increases could intensify cost pressures.

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Policymakers will also need to assess whether the rise in inflation remains concentrated in volatile components or becomes more broad-based. For investors, the implications could vary across sectors, depending on energy intensity, pricing power and the ability to protect margins.

DSP's assessment points to a broader economic picture in which manufacturing activity has improved, but oil-price volatility remains a significant headwind.

The September WPI reading therefore serves as a warning that stronger industrial activity and consumption may coexist with rising cost pressures. Whether these pressures persist will depend substantially on oil prices and the extent to which higher input costs are passed through to businesses and consumers.