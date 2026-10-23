US visa wait times October 2026: Check tourist, student and work visa timelines in India

The waiting periods vary depending on the city and visa category, with student visa applicants generally finding appointments much sooner than those applying for tourist or business travel.

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City-wise US visa appointment wait times in India

According to the US Department of State's October 21 update, the estimated next available interview appointments for B-1/B-2 visitor visas and other visa categories are as follows.

Indian city Visitor visa (B-1/B-2) Student/exchange visa (F, M, J) Work visa categories (H, L, O, P, Q) Mumbai 12 months 4 months 2 months New Delhi 11 months Advertisement 3 months 3.5 months Hyderabad 10.5 months 1 month 6.5 months Chennai 7.5 months 3.5 months 2.5 months Kolkata 8.5 months 2.5 months 1 month

Source: US Department of State, Global Visa Wait Times, updated October 21, 2026. Figures represent estimated next available appointments, not guaranteed waiting periods.

Student visa applicants face shorter waits

The latest figures indicate a considerable difference between visitor visa appointments and those for students and exchange visitors. Hyderabad has an estimated one-month wait for F, M and J visa appointments, while Chennai has a 3.5-month wait. Mumbai applicants face a four-month wait.

For professionals seeking employment-related visas, the combined H, L, O, P and Q category shows a 6.5-month wait in Hyderabad, the longest among the five Indian locations. Kolkata has the shortest estimated wait in this category, at one month. These figures cover grouped visa classifications and should not be interpreted as separate timelines for every work visa type.

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What applicants should know

The US Department of State updates its visa appointment estimates monthly and cautions that the figures do not guarantee an appointment within the stated period. Embassies and consulates regularly release additional slots, which may allow applicants to secure earlier interviews.

Applicants who have already booked an appointment are advised to check the official scheduling system periodically and reschedule if an earlier slot becomes available. Interview-waiver appointments for eligible applicants are not reflected in these estimates.

Travellers should also distinguish between the estimated wait for an interview and the time required for visa processing after the interview. The published figures concern appointment availability, not a guarantee of when a passport or visa will be issued.