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US visa wait times October 2026: Check tourist, student and work visa timelines in India

US visa wait times October 2026: Check tourist, student and work visa timelines in India

The waiting periods vary depending on the city and visa category, with student visa applicants generally finding appointments much sooner than those applying for tourist or business travel

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 1:35 AM IST
US visa wait times October 2026: Check tourist, student and work visa timelines in Indiaमेरिका ने बच्चों के अपहरण के मामलों को लेकर नई वीजा नीति बनाई. (Image: File)

Indian travellers planning a trip to the United States may have to wait nearly a year for a visa interview, with Mumbai recording the longest estimated waiting period among major Indian cities, according to the latest data released by the US Department of State.

The department's Global Visa Wait Times page, updated on October 21, shows that applicants seeking business and tourist visas in Mumbai face an estimated 12-month wait for the next available interview appointment. New Delhi follows with 11 months, while Hyderabad has a waiting period of 10.5 months.

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The waiting periods vary depending on the city and visa category, with student visa applicants generally finding appointments much sooner than those applying for tourist or business travel.

READ THIS: US revokes over 300,000 visas under Trump: What foreign students, workers & travellers need to know

City-wise US visa appointment wait times in India

According to the US Department of State's October 21 update, the estimated next available interview appointments for B-1/B-2 visitor visas and other visa categories are as follows.

Indian city

Visitor visa (B-1/B-2)

Student/exchange visa (F, M, J)

Work visa categories (H, L, O, P, Q)

Mumbai

12 months

4 months

2 months

New Delhi

11 months

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3 months

3.5 months

Hyderabad

10.5 months

1 month

6.5 months

Chennai

7.5 months

3.5 months

2.5 months

Kolkata

8.5 months

2.5 months

1 month

Source: US Department of State, Global Visa Wait Times, updated October 21, 2026. Figures represent estimated next available appointments, not guaranteed waiting periods.

Student visa applicants face shorter waits

The latest figures indicate a considerable difference between visitor visa appointments and those for students and exchange visitors. Hyderabad has an estimated one-month wait for F, M and J visa appointments, while Chennai has a 3.5-month wait. Mumbai applicants face a four-month wait.

For professionals seeking employment-related visas, the combined H, L, O, P and Q category shows a 6.5-month wait in Hyderabad, the longest among the five Indian locations. Kolkata has the shortest estimated wait in this category, at one month. These figures cover grouped visa classifications and should not be interpreted as separate timelines for every work visa type.

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ALSO READ: US Green Card costs to rise: New EB-5 visa fees for Indians from November 30

What applicants should know

The US Department of State updates its visa appointment estimates monthly and cautions that the figures do not guarantee an appointment within the stated period. Embassies and consulates regularly release additional slots, which may allow applicants to secure earlier interviews.

Applicants who have already booked an appointment are advised to check the official scheduling system periodically and reschedule if an earlier slot becomes available. Interview-waiver appointments for eligible applicants are not reflected in these estimates.

Travellers should also distinguish between the estimated wait for an interview and the time required for visa processing after the interview. The published figures concern appointment availability, not a guarantee of when a passport or visa will be issued.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 23, 2026 1:35 AM IST
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