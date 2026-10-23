Real Madrid demand ₹868 crores from Premier League ‘Big Six’ over failed Super League

The costs have so far been covered by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus—the three clubs that remained publicly committed to the project after the English clubs pulled out.

ALSO READ: Camp Nou delays hit Barcelona fans: Club to return to Olympic Stadium during 2027–28 season

How Much Could Be Involved?

According to The Athletic, the total set-up costs could be as high as €80 million. The figure covers the preparation and establishment of the proposed competition, though no individual amount has been confirmed for any of the six English clubs.

Real Madrid has not publicly specified how much it believes each club should pay, nor whether it will pursue similar claims against other former founding members such as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Why Madrid Believe The Clubs Owe Money

The dispute centres on a shareholders’ agreement signed for the European Super League Company, the holding company behind the proposed tournament. The Athletic reported that the six English clubs signed the agreement, but it remains unclear whether its wording explicitly made them financially responsible for set-up costs.

Real Madrid’s position is that the clubs’ commitment to “jointly own and manage” the project carried financial obligations. Whether that interpretation stands is likely to depend on the exact contractual language and any potential legal proceedings.

The Super League Collapse

The European Super League was announced in April 2021 by 12 major European clubs as a breakaway competition outside UEFA’s existing structure. It collapsed within days after fierce opposition from supporters, players, domestic leagues, national federations and UEFA.

Advertisement

The six Premier League clubs withdrew rapidly, helping bring the original project to an end. However, Real Madrid and Barcelona continued to pursue revised versions of a European competition, keeping the legal and commercial fallout alive years later.

DO CHECKOUT: ‘The best in history is me, full stop’: Amid Portugal ban, Cristiano Ronaldo claims GOAT status

What Happens Next?

No court ruling has ordered any of the English clubs to pay, and none has publicly agreed to a settlement or contribution. Arsenal, in particular, has been reported as having no confirmed individual liability or agreed payment figure.