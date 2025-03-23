‘Your state was in the room’: Nirmala Sitharaman says GST decisions were collective, not Centre’s in Chennai event

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman threw down the gauntlet in Chennai when asked about GST rates. “Not a single GST rate has been increased,” she declared, taking direct aim at what she called “false propaganda.” While open to rate cuts on essential items — “yes, we can attempt to reduce it more” — she made it clear that misinformation wouldn’t go unchallenged.

And the blame game? She wasn’t having it. “Then if someone has a complaint, and immediately says, ‘Oh, it’s the Modi government that did this’ — then you should ask the finance ministers from your own state: ‘Did you go and oppose it? Did you raise an objection? Even then, was it passed?’ You need to ask that, right?”

Sitharaman was responding to a question at a Chennai event on whether GST rates had increased since its implementation. Her answer was blunt: “Not even one rate has been increased. Let’s be sure on that.”

She acknowledged that some citizens want lower GST on everyday essentials and said the government would continue working in that direction. “If you want it to be reduced further, we will try — especially on daily-use items used by common people,” she said.

But she took sharp exception to online claims comparing pre- and post-GST tax rates. “I know many people are putting posts on social media comparing tax rates before and after GST. If we look at them carefully, we will understand — that propaganda is false.”

The minister underlined that GST decisions are never unilateral. “Every decision regarding GST is made with the involvement of all ministers. Congress is there. DMK is there. The Communist Party is there. Telugu Desam was there. YSRCP was there… Even today, Congress members from Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal are all part of it.”

Taking a swipe at critics, she said, “Why did they tax coconut oil that poor people need? Why did they put tax on Parle biscuits?” That’s what people say, she noted. “Someone or the other will say, ‘They taxed Parle-G, which poor people eat with tea.’ Who taxed it? No one did.”

She reminded the audience that even if such taxes were levied, “all the ministers were sitting together. Just because someone randomly said something doesn’t mean it’s true.”

Her final word: “Even if you give an answer to people with an agenda, they won’t be convinced. But still, we need to keep repeating it: You were part of the GST decision-making. We were part of it. Everyone was part of it. Not even one rate has been increased. So, we must say it clearly — don’t spread false propaganda.”