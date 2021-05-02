At current rate, India's COVID-19 vaccination to take 2 years & 9 months

India has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 12.55 crore until April 30, 2021. That's just 9.3% of the 135.5 crore population. Both doses have been given to barely 2% of Indians. At this rate, vaccinating 70% of all Indians-the herd immunity threshold-will take 2 years & 9 months.

COVID-19 vaccination: Centre says 122 cr doses needed to inoculate 59 cr people in 18-45 age group