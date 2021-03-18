At current rate, India's COVID-19 vaccination will take 8.7 years

India has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 10.97 crore people till April 20, 2021. That's only 8.09% of 135.5 crore population. Both doses have been given to only 1.29% of population. At this rate, vaccinating 70% Indians - the herd immunity threshold - will take 8.7 years

