Infographic: How Coal India fails India

As domestic demand grows, Coal India's inability to meet production targets in recent years has added to India's import bill

Coal supply in India has not been at par wth the growing demand, leading to a mismatch. Coal supply in India has not been at par wth the growing demand, leading to a mismatch.

Coal supply in India has remained limited despite the increase in demand. The supply-demand mismatch is primarily due to state-run miner Coal India's inability to achieve production targets in recent years. It ultimately led to a 13 per cent spike in coal import to Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' looks at the state of India's coal supply and what needs to be done in days to come:

