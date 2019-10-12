Infographic: How the PMC Bank scam unfolded

Mumbai-based PMC Bank created over 21,000 fictitious accounts, some in the names of dead people, to hide bad loans extended to almost-bankrupt Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). According to its former MD Joy Thomas, the lender has an exposure of Rs 6,500 crore to HDIL.

This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' looks at how the Rs 4,635-crore PMC Bank scam was conducted.

