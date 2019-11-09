Infographic: What happens when the bull runs at Sensex

Sensex has gained 4.1 per cent in the past 2 months after government announced corporate tax cut and a series of other reforms. The ongoing continuous rise in share market is indicative of a bull run. This inforgraphic looks into the history of bull market and gains investors have made during such phases.

