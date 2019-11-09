scorecardresearch
Infographic: What happens when the bull runs at Sensex

Sensex has traded over the 40,000 mark the past few days bringing strong returns to investors. But, previous bull runs have given even better returns

Sensex bull run: There was just one instance of negative return in 10-year period Sensex bull run: There was just one instance of negative return in 10-year period

Sensex has gained 4.1 per cent in the past 2 months after government announced corporate tax cut and a series of other reforms. The ongoing continuous rise in share market is indicative of a bull run. This inforgraphic looks into the history of bull market and gains investors have made during such phases.

