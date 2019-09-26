Infographic: Why onion prices have shot through the roof

Onion prices have shot up to Rs 80 per kilogramme in some parts of the country with heavy monsoon hindering supplies. Average prices have reached a 4-year high in Mumbai mandis.

As consumers face the distress of rising onion prices, this BusinessToday.In inforgraphic looks at the reasons behind the price rise.

