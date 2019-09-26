scorecardresearch
Infographic: Why onion prices have shot through the roof

Why are onion prices skyrocketing? This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the reason that's burning a hole in the common man's pocket

Onion prices have increased to as much as Rs 80 per kg in some markets.

Onion prices have shot up to Rs 80 per kilogramme in some parts of the country with heavy monsoon hindering supplies. Average prices have reached a 4-year high in Mumbai mandis.

As consumers face the distress of rising onion prices, this BusinessToday.In inforgraphic looks at the reasons behind the price rise.

