Infographic: Will BSNL, MTNL merger bring losses to an end?

Government is attempting to save BSNL and MTNL by merging them. The move comes with an Rs 70,000 crore revival package including government funding, an "attractive" VRS scheme, sovereign bonds issue, and 4G expenses.

This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' looks at why this might fall short of the intended motive to revive two of the worst-performing government entities.

